EU regulators okay $11.2 billion Polish renewable energy scheme

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU state aid regulators approved on Wednesday a 40-billion-zloty ($11.2 billion) Polish scheme to support renewable energy producers, saying it was in line with the bloc’s energy and climate objectives.

Under the scheme, small energy installations with a capacity up to 500 kW (kilowatts) will benefit from a feed-in tariff while those with capacity above that will receive a premium on top of the market price of electricity.

Poland will conduct auctions to select the beneficiaries of the scheme.

The European Commission said the project would encourage the development of different renewable energy technologies in Poland and also help the country meet its 2020 environmental and climate change objectives. For Poland, that is for renewables to make up 15 percent of energy consumption.