Top EU court says Poland broke law with forest logging

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union’s highest court ruled on Tuesday that Poland broke EU environmental law with large-scale logging in the Bialowieza forest, an ecologically important World Heritage site which is home to the rare European bison.

FILE PHOTO: Logged stubs and trees are seen at one of the last primeval forests in Europe, Bialowieza forest, near Bialowieza village, Poland February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

In a blow to Poland’s ruling nationalist party, which has also been accused by the EU of weakening the rule of law, Judge Marek Safjan of the European Court of Justice said the logging in the ancient forest endangered many species of birds and insects.