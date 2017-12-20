Germany would back Brussels if it opens proceedings against Poland

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would support the European Commission if it opens proceedings against Poland over legal reforms there, a spokesman for the German government said on Wednesday.
“If it comes to the decision we will support it,” Steffen Seibert said.
Western European Union peers, the bloc’s executive Commission, opposition in Poland and democracy advocates say reforms undermine court independence by putting them under more direct government control.
Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers