Poland more open to discuss EU concerns - German EU minister

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Warsaw has recently indicated a willingness to talk to its European Union partners about concerns over the rule of law in Poland, but it needs to back up words with action, Germany’s EU minister said on Tuesday.

“In recent days I have noticed positive signals of willingness to engage in dialogue,” Germany’s junior minister for European Affairs Michael Roth said on arrival at a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.

“We hope, as before, that we come to a reasonable settlement but if that’s not the case then we need to discuss further measures as that is the sense and purpose of Article 7,” he said.