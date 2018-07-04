Polish judge enters Supreme Court building, defying law forcing her retirement

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish judge Malgorzata Gersdorf was seen entering the Supreme Court building in Warsaw on Wednesday, in defiance of government-sponsored legislation forcing her to retire from her post as the court’s president.

Polish Supreme Court Chief Malgorzata Gersdorf speaks at the Polish Parliament in Warsaw, Poland July 3, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

“My presence here is not about politics, I am here to protect the rule of law,” she said at the court’s entrance, surrounded by supporters and opposition politicians.

Gersdorf has said the legislation is unconstitutional and cannot be implemented. Critics have said it is part of an effort to take control of the judicial system.

Poland’s ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party pushed through legislation that could force more than a third of Supreme Court judges to retire on Wednesday unless they are granted an extension by President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the party.