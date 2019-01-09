Italy and Poland want 'new spring' in Europe: Salvini

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and Polish Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski attend a joint news conference in Warsaw, Poland January 9, 2019. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Italy’s far-right Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday he wants his country and Poland to join forces to reshape Europe in his quest for a euroskeptic alliance ahead of elections in May.

“Poland and Italy will be part of the new spring of Europe, the renaissance of European values,” he said at a press conference in Warsaw with Poland’s Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski.

The meeting was initiated by Brudzinski, who said the two discussed migration and EU border security.

Salvini added that they spoke about Poland and Italy’s cooperation on building a new continent.

“The Europe that will come to form in June (after May’s European Parliament elections) will lead us all rather than the one that exists today and is run by bureaucrats.”

Salvini will also meet with Poland’s ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski on Wednesday in Warsaw to discuss the new euroskeptic alliance.

Salvini, who heads Italy’s anti-immigrant League Party, has repeatedly criticized the EU and says the May elections are vital for creating a “reformist” bloc that can overhaul Brussels institutions from within.

Poland’s government, run by the euroskeptic Law and Justice (PiS) party, has also demanded the EU offer more sovereignty to member countries and meddle less in national affairs.