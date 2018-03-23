Polish PM: concessions to EU will preserve essence of judicial reforms

WARSAW (Reuters) - Concessions in judicial reforms planned by Poland’s ruling party are aimed at signaling to the European Commission that a compromise with Warsaw is possible, but will preserve the most important part of the reforms, the Polish prime minister said.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

On Thursday, the Polish Law and Justice (PiS) party presented plans to change some elements of its judicial reforms in response to European Commission criticism that they threaten to undermine the rule of law.

The right-wing Polish government and the European Commission have been at loggerheads for two years changes to the judicial system that the EU executive believes undermine the rule of law by placing more government control over judges.

Warsaw, which says the changes were necessary to push aside judges left over from the Communist era, had for months declined to make any concessions to Brussels.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday he wanted “the essence, most important elements of the reform to remain untouched, but at the same time we are looking at what would allow the other side to say ‘Oh, one can reach a compromise with Poland.’”

The Commission has threatened to punish Poland, including by suspending Warsaw’s vote at the EU, if it does not withdraw changes that Brussels said ultimately threatened democracy.

Under the original judicial overhaul, the justice minister was given the power to fire court presidents without providing justification and subject to no review. The concessions now proposed by the PiS would require the justice minister first to seek the opinion of judges.

Warsaw would publish unreleased constitutional tribunal verdicts, which had ruled against the appointment of three judges nominated by PiS to the tribunal. The PiS has said those rulings were not valid because they were overturned by new laws.

It would also equalize the retirement age of female and male judges at 65 years, raising a 60 year limit for women.

The Polish opposition has criticized the concessions as not going far enough.

Morawiecki said it was too early to say if the concessions planned by PiS were sufficient to win over Brussels. The proposals “were indeed received very positively” by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Morawiecki said.

“But it would be premature to say today what the final reaction of the president will be,” Morawiecki said. “For sure his wise perception, his compromise-seeking attitude may be very helpful here,” the Polish premier said.

A spokeswoman for the European Commission said on Friday the EU executive arm will analyze the Polish plan amendments.