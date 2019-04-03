EU exec opens infringement procedure against Poland's

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission opened an infringement procedure against Poland on Wednesday over the country’s steps against its judges, which the Commission believes are aimed as a “chilling effect” against those ruling against the ruling nationalist party.
“Today the European Commission launches infringement procedure to protect judges in Poland from political control,” the Commission said on Twitter.
Poland will now have two months to respond to the Commission’s objections.
Reporting By Jan Strupczewski