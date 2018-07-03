FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 3:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Poland's president announces retirement of Supreme Court chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has confirmed that Supreme Court chief Malgorzata Gersdorf will retire on July 4, in line with legislation introduced by the ruling Law and Justice party, an aide to Duda said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Head of the Poland's Supreme Court Malgorzata Gersdorf leaves Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Legislation enforcing the retirement of some Supreme Court judges, including the tribunal’s chief, is at the center of a conflict between Poland and the European Union.

Brussels says Poland’s judiciary reforms, including changes to the rules governing the Supreme Court, subvert the bloc’s democratic standards.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Justyna Pawlak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
