EU says changes to Polish supreme court legislation a good sign

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis holds a new conference on the European Semester Spring package at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WARSAW (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday that changes Poland is introducing in a law overhauling the Supreme Court are a sign that things are going in the right direction.

“At first glance it seems to be heading in the right direction. We need some time to do a deeper assessment of the legislation. We see this as a positive opening,” he told news conference in Warsaw.

The lower house of parliament on Thursday approved a legislative amendment reversing changes it had made at the Supreme Court that the European Union had condemned as undemocratic.