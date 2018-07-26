Poland's president signs law to accelerate changes in Supreme Court

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has signed into law an amendment smoothing the way for the ruling party to name the next chief of the Supreme Court, despite ongoing street protests and objections from opposition parties.

The Presidential Palace is pictured in Warsaw, Poland July 25, 2018. Picture taken July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

This month 22 Supreme Court judges were forced into early retirement but chief Judge Malgorzata Gersdorf has refused to go, saying her constitutional term expires in 2020.

The amendment signed by Duda on Thursday is designed to make it easier to name the new Supreme Court head.