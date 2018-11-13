Technology News
November 13, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Merkel: EU digital tax should only come if broader global efforts fail

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the future of Europe, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday told the European Parliament that a European digital tax should only be introduced if broader global efforts fail.

“We think the best thing would be to find an international solution in an international context ... but if that doesn’t work, we can’t wait forever but rather need to act at the European level and that’s what Germany is pushing for,” Merkel told the European Parliament.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.