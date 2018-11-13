Merkel: EU digital tax should only come if broader global efforts fail

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the future of Europe, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday told the European Parliament that a European digital tax should only be introduced if broader global efforts fail.

“We think the best thing would be to find an international solution in an international context ... but if that doesn’t work, we can’t wait forever but rather need to act at the European level and that’s what Germany is pushing for,” Merkel told the European Parliament.