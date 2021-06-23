EU Commission approves Belgium's 5.9 billion euro recovery plan

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers stand in a queue outside a supermarket before Belgium government imposes a coronavirus lockdown from March 18, noon local time, in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brussels, Belgium March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Wednesday Belgium’s 5.9 billion euro plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years.

The scheme will be financed from EU grants until 2026. Once the plan is also approved by EU finance ministers in July, Belgium will get 770 million euros in pre-financing for projects foreseen under the plan.