EU launches landmark new bond programme to near record demand - lead

(Reuters) -The European Union was set to raise 20 billion euros ($24.25 billion) from the first bond backing its recovery fund on the back of near-record demand, according to a lead manager, a strong show of investor support for its programme to fund member states’ economic recovery from the pandemic.

The 10-year bond is the first of up to 800 billion euros of issuance by the EU to finance the fund, which will make grants and loans to member states until 2026 to help their economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal size is well beyond earlier indications that the EU would issue around 10 billion euros.

The EU has already issued 90 billion euros of debt since last October to back its employment support programme SURE.

But the scale of the new programme, which the 27-country EU is managing similarly to a government borrower, has the potential to transform it into the world’s biggest supranational debt issuer.

Tuesday’s deal shows continued interest from investors keen to buy scarce triple-A rated debt whilst gaining a yield pick-up over Europe’s benchmark issuer Germany.

Final investor demand came in at 142 billion euros according to the lead manager, just short of the record 145 billion euros of demand the EU received for the 10-year tranche of its first SURE bond sale last October.

Matt Cairns, head of credit strategy at Rabobank, said it was “an outstanding result” considering how much issuance is still to come for the programme.

The new EU bond, due July 4 2031, will price 2 basis points below the mid-swap rate, according to the lead manager. That is equivalent to a yield of around 0.06%, according to Reuters calculations, down from around one basis point over the mid-swap level when the sale started on Monday.

Following Tuesday’s syndicated deal, where the EU hired banks to sell the debt directly to end investors, the EU will sell two more syndicated bonds by end July.

It will add short-dated bills to its funding programme from September, to be placed at auction, the more common way governments raise debt.

While all the debt backing SURE was issued as “social” bonds -- a type of ESG debt aimed at bringing designated “social” benefits -- Tuesday’s sale is a conventional bond.

But some 30% of the recovery fund will be funded by green bonds - which finance environmentally friendly expenditure - once the bloc publishes its green bond framework, expected by September.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)