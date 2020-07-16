Deal not certain on EU recovery scheme at summit: official

WARSAW (Reuters) - A deal on the EU’s proposed stimulus scheme to start economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is not certain at the bloc’s summit this Friday and Saturday as major differences persist between member states, a senior official in Brussels said on Thursday.

“We are not there yet,” said the senior official involved in preparations of talks between the 27 national EU leaders in Brussels. “We believe an agreement can be reached and we will push for it, but there are still serious differences between delegations.”

The official named the size of the package, the proportion between grants and loans, governance of the recovery scheme, rule of law conditionalities and climate goals as still causing rifts between the 27 countries.