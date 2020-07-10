Sweden says grant portion of EU recovery plan too high

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden is still critical to the size and the structure of the European Union’s recovery plan, Sweden’s EU minister said on Friday.

“We are highly critical of the proposal to stick to the 500 billion euros in grants,” Hans Dahlgren told Reuters.

Earlier on Friday European Council President Charles Michel offered concessions to countries across the EU on their long-term budget and economic stimulus plan in a bid to bridge gaps before national leaders haggle next week over coronavirus recovery.