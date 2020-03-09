EU rules should flag investments reducing environmental harm: experts

LONDON (Reuters) - European policymakers should use a two-tier approach to define sustainable investments, identifying fully ‘green’ investments while also flagging those that make a less substantial contribution to the low-carbon transition, industry experts said.

The rules would label as ‘green’ only investments that meet strict criteria. A second category would exist for investments that can meet less-stringent criteria which still prove they “do no significant harm” to the transition to a low-carbon economy.