Environment
March 9, 2020 / 11:20 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

EU rules should flag investments reducing environmental harm: experts

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European policymakers should use a two-tier approach to define sustainable investments, identifying fully ‘green’ investments while also flagging those that make a less substantial contribution to the low-carbon transition, industry experts said.

The rules would label as ‘green’ only investments that meet strict criteria. A second category would exist for investments that can meet less-stringent criteria which still prove they “do no significant harm” to the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below