July 15, 2019 / 8:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU watchdog fines Regis-TR derivatives trade repository

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog said on Monday it had fined trade repository Regis-TR 56,000 euros ($63,117) for failing to provide “direct and immediate” access to details on derivatives contracts.

“This is a key requirement to improve transparency and facilitate the monitoring of systemic risks in the derivatives markets,” the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in a statement.

Regis-TR is a joint venture between Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and the Madrid Bourse (BME.MC).

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Edmund Blair

