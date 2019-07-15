EU watchdog fines Regis-TR derivatives trade repository

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog said on Monday it had fined trade repository Regis-TR 56,000 euros ($63,117) for failing to provide “direct and immediate” access to details on derivatives contracts.

“This is a key requirement to improve transparency and facilitate the monitoring of systemic risks in the derivatives markets,” the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in a statement.

Regis-TR is a joint venture between Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and the Madrid Bourse (BME.MC).