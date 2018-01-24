European Commission urges Romanian parliament to rethink judicial reforms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive said on Wednesday it was concerned by the latest developments in EU member Romania and urged the parliament in Bucharest to reconsider judicial reforms.

Critics of the courts overhaul passed in the Romanian parliament last December say they weaken judicial independence.

“The independence of Romania’s judicial system and its capacity to fight corruption effectively are essential cornerstones of a strong Romania in the European Union,” the European Commission said in a statement.

“The Commission again warns against backtracking and will look thoroughly at the final amendments to the justice law, the criminal codes and laws on conflict of interest and corruption.”