FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#World News
January 24, 2018 / 12:55 PM / in 3 hours

European Union warns Romania over judicial reforms, corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Wednesday urged the Romanian parliament to reconsider recent judicial reforms, which critics say weaken judicial independence.

Some 50,000 people protested in Bucharest over the weekend against the overhaul of the courts and corruption, which has long afflicted Romania’s politics and weakened it in the EU.

“The independence of Romania’s judicial system and its capacity to fight corruption effectively are essential cornerstones of a strong Romania in the European Union,” the European Commission said in a statement.

“The Commission again warns against backtracking and will look thoroughly at the final amendments to the justice law, the criminal codes and laws on conflict of interest and corruption.”

The statement by the commission, the EU’s executive arm, comes as it confronts another ex-communist EU state, Poland, whose nationalist government stands accused of weakening the courts’ independence and backpedaling on democratic standards.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.