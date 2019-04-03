EU parliament chides Romania for charges against former anti-graft chief

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani arrives for a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Parliament head, Antonio Tajani, expressed concern on Wednesday over Romania pressing charges against the country’s former anti-corruption chief who is the chamber’s preferred candidate for the new role of EU chief prosecutor.

“I wish to express all the concern of the European Parliament for the situation that has occurred,” Tajani told a plenary session of the European Parliament after Bucharest filed charges against Laura Codruta Kovesi.

“Ms. Kovesi remains our candidate and continues to enjoy our respect and support,” he said, adding that he would write to the government in Bucharest on the matter.

The EU’s executive has also intervened on behalf of Kovesi and on Wednesday issued a stark warning to Romania, which the bloc fears is backtracking on anti-corruption reforms.