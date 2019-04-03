EU exec to act if Romania does not address concerns over judiciary

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission warned Romania on Wednesday it would take action against it if the country does not address the European Union executive’s concerns over the judiciary.
“Despite our constructive discussion with Romanian authorities, regrettably European Commission has not been able to conclude Romania is on the right track. If our concerns are not met, the European Commission will have to act to safeguard the rule of law,” the Commission said on Twitter.
Reporting By Jan Strupczewski