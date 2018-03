MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian ambassadors to Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were summoned to the foreign ministries of those countries on Monday, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia's flag flutters in front of the Russia's Embassy in Riga, Latvia March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gederts Gelzis

The RIA news agency cited a spokesman for the Russian embassy to Poland, and a representative of the embassy in Lithuania. TASS referred to unnamed diplomatic sources. The agencies did not give a reason for the summoning.