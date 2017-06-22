FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 22, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 2 months ago

EU confirms rollover of Russia sanctions

1 Min Read

European Council President Donald Tusk addresses a news conference during a EU leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 22, 2017.Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, European Council President Donald Tusk said.

"Agreed. EU will extend economic sanctions against Russia," Tusk tweeted, confirming the bloc's judgment that Moscow had failed to implement the conditions of the Minsk peace agreement.

The leaders were rubber-stamping a decision that had previously been taken by EU governments. The move extends the sanctions until January 2018.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Writing by Noah Barkin

