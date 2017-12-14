FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU agrees to extend economic sanctions on Russia until mid-2018
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film, TV for $52 billion
Business
Disney buying Fox film, TV for $52 billion
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
U.S.
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 14, 2017 / 7:42 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

EU agrees to extend economic sanctions on Russia until mid-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to prolong for another six months the bloc’s economic sanctions on Russia, imposed over the annexation of Ukraine’s peninsula of Crimea and Moscow’s support for rebels in east Ukraine.

The sanctions, which target Russia’s energy, defense and financial sectors, would otherwise expire at the end of January 2018.

Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, said the 28 were “united on roll-over of economic sanctions on Russia.”

Moscow says it will never return Crimea, which it annexed in 2014 in a move that has not been recognized internationally.

The West says Russia has also been providing a lifeline to separatists in eastern Ukraine, where a conflict with Kiev troops has killed more than 10,000 people since 2014.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.