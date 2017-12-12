FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to agree extending economic sanctions on Russia until mid-2018
Sections
Featured
NY charges Times Square bomb suspect
New York Subway attack
NY charges Times Square bomb suspect
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
Energy & Environment
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2017 / 2:50 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

EU to agree extending economic sanctions on Russia until mid-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will agree on Thursday to prolong for another six months the bloc’s economic sanctions on Russia, imposed over the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region and Moscow’s support for rebels in east Ukraine.

The main sanctions, which target Russia’s energy, defense and financial sectors, would otherwise be due to expire at the end of January 2018. EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday will agree an extension until mid-2018, officials and diplomats in Brussels said.

Moscow says it will never return Crimea, which it annexed in 2014 in a move that has not been recognized internationally. Western countries say Russia has also been providing a lifeline to separatists in eastern Ukraine, where a conflict has killed more than 10,000 people since 2014.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.