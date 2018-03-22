FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 4:24 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

EU largely wins WTO challenge against Russian duties on vans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The European Union largely won a World Trade Organization appeal ruling on Thursday in a dispute over Russia’s anti-dumping duties on German and Italian light commercial vehicles.

Many of the EU’s arguments were rejected by a WTO adjudication panel last year, but the WTO’s appellate body reversed several of the points that the EU had lost previously.

Russia had imposed duties of 29.6 percent on German van imports and 23 percent on imports from Italy in 2013, claiming they were unfairly priced to undermine Russian producers.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay

