Germany welcomes EU decision to expand financial blacklist

(In Feb. 13 story, changes headline and first paragraph to make clear spokesman welcomed EU measure, not specifically Saudi Arabia’s addition to list)

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany welcomes a decision by the European Union to expand a blacklist of nations that pose a threat because of lax controls on terrorism financing and money laundering, a spokesman of the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The European Commission on Wednesday said it added Saudi Arabia, Panama, Nigeria to the blacklist.