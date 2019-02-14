Business News
February 14, 2019 / 6:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany welcomes EU decision to expand financial blacklist

1 Min Read

(In Feb. 13 story, changes headline and first paragraph to make clear spokesman welcomed EU measure, not specifically Saudi Arabia’s addition to list)

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany welcomes a decision by the European Union to expand a blacklist of nations that pose a threat because of lax controls on terrorism financing and money laundering, a spokesman of the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The European Commission on Wednesday said it added Saudi Arabia, Panama, Nigeria to the blacklist.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Thomas Seythal

