FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's truckmaker Scania appeals 880 million euro fine for price fixing
Sections
Featured
Politics
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2017 / 4:25 PM / in 2 hours

VW's truckmaker Scania appeals 880 million euro fine for price fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker Scania said on Tuesday it had filed an appeal against a decision by the European Commission to fine it 880 million euros ($1 billion) for taking part in a price fixing cartel.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swedish truck maker Scania is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

The European Commission announced the fine in September, saying Scania had colluded with five peers, fixing vehicle prices to enable them to pass the costs of required environmental improvements on to customers.

“In the appeal, Scania contests the findings and allegations made in the Commission’s decision,” Volkswagen-owned (VOWG_p.DE) Scania said in a statement.

In July, Volkswagen’s MAN, Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Volvo (VOLVb.ST), Iveco (CNHI.MI) and DAF (PCAR.O) admitted to taking part in the cartel in return for a 10 percent cut in their fines. Scania did not settle.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johan Ahlander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.