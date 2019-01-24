EU sues Slovenia over seizure of ECB data

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it was taking Slovenia to court for having seized European Central Bank data during an investigation in 2016, violating “the inviolability of the archives” of the ECB.

Slovenian authorities seized both ECB documents and computer hardware in July 2016 as part of a national investigation against central bank officials. The ECB had not given prior authorisation for the Slovenian action.

“The unilateral seizure by Slovenia of ECB documents in an investigation about matters under national law at the premises of the Bank of Slovenia constitutes a violation of the inviolability of the archives of the ECB,” the Commission said in a statement.