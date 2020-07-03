EU foreign ministers to discuss Hong Kong at next meeting - Germany

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will discuss Hong Kong at their next meeting, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday, after China unveiled a national security law, which the West says threatens freedoms in the city.
Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier she feared that Hong Kong’s autonomy was being “eroded” and Germany would raise issues such as human rights with China during its presidency of the EU that began this month.
