EU executive not assessing impact of Catalan crisis on Spanish economy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive arm, the European Commission, is not conducting any assessments of the impact of the political crisis in Catalonia on Spain’s economy as a whole, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

People shout holding Spanish flags during a gathering in favour of a unified Spain in Barcelona, Spain, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“This issue is being dealt with by dialogue, so currently we are not doing any assessments on the potential economic impact,” Dombrovskis told a regular news briefing.