EU executive not assessing impact of Catalan crisis on Spanish economy
October 5, 2017 / 10:52 AM / in 15 days

EU executive not assessing impact of Catalan crisis on Spanish economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive arm, the European Commission, is not conducting any assessments of the impact of the political crisis in Catalonia on Spain’s economy as a whole, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

People shout holding Spanish flags during a gathering in favour of a unified Spain in Barcelona, Spain, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“This issue is being dealt with by dialogue, so currently we are not doing any assessments on the potential economic impact,” Dombrovskis told a regular news briefing.

Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

