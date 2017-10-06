FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalonia showdown could unleash new euro crisis: EU lawmaker
October 6, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 14 days ago

Catalonia showdown could unleash new euro crisis: EU lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Catalonia’s moves to seek independence from Spain could unleash a new euro crisis, Manfred Weber, head of the conservative bloc in the European Parliament, said in an interview published on Saturday.

Men shop for suitcases at a store displaying Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags) and Spanish flags four days after the banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Weber told the German newspaper Bild the issue could lead to “European wildfire”, adding: “A new euro crisis also cannot be excluded if the Catalonian regional government continues to escalate the conflict.”

Weber called for urgent negotiations between the two sides.

Catalonia’s head of foreign affairs said on Friday the region’s parliament would meet on Monday to debate independence, in defiance of a ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Andrew Roche

