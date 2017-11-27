FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to investigate Spanish scheme for coal power plants
Sections
Featured
Succession battle at consumer finance agency
Politics
Succession battle at consumer finance agency
Thousands stranded as Bali volcano alert raised
World
Thousands stranded as Bali volcano alert raised
Bubble or breakthrough? Bitcoin keeps central bankers on edge
Future of money
Bubble or breakthrough? Bitcoin keeps central bankers on edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 27, 2017 / 10:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU regulators to investigate Spanish scheme for coal power plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU state aid regulators opened an investigation on Monday into Spain’s environmental incentives for coal power plants, concerned that the scheme may give the facilities an unfair advantage.

Fourteen coal power plants have received more than 440 million euros ($525 million) for installing new sulphur oxide filters since the scheme was introduced in 2007, with the payments due to continue until 2020.

The European Commission said such incentives to reduce harmful sulphur oxide emissions may not have been justified as coal power plants were already required by EU environmental laws to do so.

“We are concerned that the support gave these coal power plants an unfair competitive advantage,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The EU competition enforcer can order governments to recover illegal state subsidies.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.