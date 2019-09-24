EU will assess court rulings on Starbucks, Fiat tax cases: Vestager

FILE PHOTO: European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager addresses a news conference on an antitrust case in Brussels, Belgium July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will study the rulings of the European Union’s second-highest court on tax disputes with Starbucks (SBUX.O) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI), the competition chief Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday.

“We will study the judgments carefully before deciding on possible next steps,” Vestager said in a statement, without providing further detail on whether Brussels could appeal.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court upheld the Commission’s decision to force Fiat to pay back taxes to Luxembourg. But it rejected a similar decision taken by the Commission against the tax treatment of Starbucks in the Netherlands.

