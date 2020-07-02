EU regulators relax state aid rules for virus-hit companies

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU regulators loosened state aid rules on Thursday, making it easier for companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic to receive support for environmental protection and energy projects as well as for research and development.

The European Commission also said virus-hit companies can continue to get regional investment aid even if they breach pledges to keep jobs which are conditional on that support.

The EU competition enforcer also extended some of its rules, which were due to expire at the end of 2020, by one to three years.