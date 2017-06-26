FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
EU approves French aid for Paris airport express rail link
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 26, 2017 / 9:49 AM / 2 months ago

EU approves French aid for Paris airport express rail link

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it had approved French support for the construction of a 1.32 billion euros ($1.48 billion) express railway line between Paris and Charles de Gaulle airport.

France plans to grant state aid to a joint venture between SNCF Reseau and Aeroports de Paris, which will build and operate the line between Paris's Gare de l'Est and the airport in 2023.

The aid will be provided in the form of a tax-free grant, to be financed by a levy imposed from 2024 on all air passengers using the airport, except those in transit.

In addition In addition, a state guarantee type mechanism will guarantee payment of the concessionaire's loans.

"The project will improve the coordination of different modes of transport, in line with the EU's transport policy objectives," the Commission said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8941 euros)

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.