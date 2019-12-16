Business News
December 16, 2019 / 10:59 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

EU Commission approves shipping support in five countries

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it had approved maritime transport support schemes in five EU countries - Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Poland and Sweden.

“The schemes encourage ship registration in Europe and contribute to the global competitiveness of the sector without unduly distorting competition,” the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission said that all five countries’ “seafarer” schemes would apply benefits to all vessels flying the flag of any EU country. Cyprus and Estonia also have a tonnage tax scheme, with taxation of dividends, which the Commission said ensured the same treatment as for shareholders in any other sector.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
