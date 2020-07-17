Kurz: Optimistic we'll get agreement on EU finances but not sure when

FILE PHOTO: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks during a news conference, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Vienna, Austria, June 16, 2020. Reuters/Leonhard Foeger

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday he was optimistic that European Union leaders meeting in Brussels to discuss a proposed budget and economic recovery plan would reach an agreement but he was not sure when.

“We have intensive and long negotiations ahead of us,” Kurz said. “I came here to reach a result. I remain optimistic that it will work out but I can’t tell you when. The differences in the positions remain big and this means the negotiations will be long.”

He said he hoped an agreement would be secured at this EU summit but if not, then at the next one.