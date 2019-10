European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks during a joint news conference with European Council President Donald Tusk at the end of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s failure to agree on starting talks with North Macedonia and Albania was “a historic error”, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday.

He was echoed by European Council President Donald Tusk, who said the veto at an EU summit on starting accession talks with the two Balkan countries was a “mistake”.