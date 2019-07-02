Luxembourg's Bettel sees breakthrough at EU top jobs summit

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel arrives to take part in a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2019. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg’s liberal Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said he was convinced that there would be a breakthrough in talks among EU leaders on the bloc’s top jobs on Tuesday, saying he hoped for the largest consensus possible.

Bettel said he hoped that the European Union largest political family, the Euorpean People Party (EPP), had had time to adjust their position in talks.

“I hope that during the night they (the EPP) had a reboot and they are able to work together this morning,” Bettel said, arriving for a third day of meetings with EU counterparts.

“We have to show that we able to decide what is going to happen in the next five years,” he added. “I’m sure we will have a breakthrough now. ... We need the biggest consensus upstairs, with geographical and gender balance.”