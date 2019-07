Austria's Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Austria’s acting Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein said that a proposal on how to allot the EU’s top jobs that failed on Monday was not balanced enough.

“Our position was that the balance in the package was missing,” she told reporters.