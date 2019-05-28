World News
May 28, 2019 / 3:51 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

EU's Juncker says EU will not renegotiate Brexit withdrawal deal

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday that the European Union was not willing to renegotiate the withdrawal deal struck with the British government, but rejected three times by Britain’s parliament.

A number of the candidates to succeed Theresa May as British prime minister have said they believe the bloc should reopen negotiations.

“I will have a short meeting with Theresa May, but I was crystal clear. There will be no renegotiation,” Juncker said before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

