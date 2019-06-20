EU leaders fail to get full support for 2050 carbon neutral target

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A push to agree for the European Union to go carbon neutral by 2050 failed to get unanimous support at an EU leaders summit on Thursday, with the goal being moved to a footnote in the final summit statement.

Amid opposition from Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic among others, the ambitious goal was dropped from the main body of the text, EU diplomats said.

The footnote, however, reads: “For a large majority of member states, climate neutrality must be achieved by 2050.”