Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures as he holds a news conference at the end of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister said Rome would propose that the European Union restarts talks on enlarging the bloc to include Albania and North Macedonia in November, after the EU blocked the beginning of negotiations with the two Balkan countries.

Giuseppe Conte told a news conference on Friday that a decision by EU leaders at a summit earlier on Friday not to begin talks was a “historic error”.