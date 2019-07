Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte leaves a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday he would prefer a woman as president of the next European Commission, as EU leaders meet for a third consecutive day to end a stalemate over the appointment of top figures in the bloc.

“I would be very glad to have a woman as president of the commission,” Conte told reporters at the summit in Brussels.