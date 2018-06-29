FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 3:15 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

France's Macron says EU cooperation prevailed on migration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said a hard-fought deal reached by European Union leaders on migration showed “European cooperation” had prevailed over national interests.

French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media as he arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

“After nine hours of discussions an agreement has been found. It is European cooperation that has won the day,” Macron said as he left talks that began on Thursday evening and lasted until dawn on Friday.

“Europe will have to live with migratory pressures for a long time. We must succeed in standing up to this challenge whilst being true to our values.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Richard Lough

