EU's Tusk says of top jobs deal: 'After all, Europe is a woman'

European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference after the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk praised an agreement to assign two senior EU jobs on Tuesday to women for the first time.

“After all, Europe is a woman,” he told a news conference after three day of tortuous talks between 28 EU leaders on assigning the bloc’s top jobs exposed their deepening divisions.

Tusk said the appointment of Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen to lead the next European Commission still needed approval from the European Parliament.

He also said he was “absolutely sure” that France’s Christine Lagarde would be an independent new head of the European Central Bank.