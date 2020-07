German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaks with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and French President Emmanuel Macron during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders reached a deal on Tuesday morning on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans to counter the effects of the COVID-19-indiced recession, officials said.

“Conclusions adopted!” one official present at the summit said.